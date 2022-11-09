Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 309,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

