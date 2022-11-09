Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 28,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,226. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91.

