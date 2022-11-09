Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 90,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

