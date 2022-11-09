Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Barclays downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,700. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

