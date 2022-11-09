Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 1,167,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,753,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

