Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $300.69. 81,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

