Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $203.20. 42,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

