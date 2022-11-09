Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WEC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,601. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

