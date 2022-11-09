Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 7,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 469,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,713. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

