Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Head to Head Analysis

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Noble Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58% Noble Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplifon and Noble Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Noble Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Amplifon currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Amplifon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Noble Group.

This table compares Amplifon and Noble Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.30 billion 2.48 $186.68 million $0.93 27.20 Noble Group $3.51 billion 0.03 -$55.97 million N/A N/A

Amplifon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Group.

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon beats Noble Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

(Get Rating)

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Noble Group

(Get Rating)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company's Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.