Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $235.55. 4,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.