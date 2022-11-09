Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Adam A. Dirlam Sells 6,620 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $238,651.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NOG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,399. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after buying an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
