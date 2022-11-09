Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 437,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,308. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

