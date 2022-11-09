Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

