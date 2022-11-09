Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 59013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

