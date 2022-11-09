Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Graco worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

