Nuance Investments LLC Has $250.49 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for 5.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $250,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 201.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 4,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany stock remained flat at $847.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $843.88 and a 200 day moving average of $838.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

