Nuance Investments LLC Has $88.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180,914 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.70% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $88,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,953,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 353,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,807. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

