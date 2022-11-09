Nuance Investments LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Independent Bank worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 38.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $287,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INDB traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

