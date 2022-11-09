Nuance Investments LLC Sells 28,284 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up about 3.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.15% of Universal Health Services worth $162,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $111.68. 428,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.