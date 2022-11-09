Nuance Investments LLC Takes $11.81 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 377,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

