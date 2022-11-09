Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,982. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

