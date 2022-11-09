NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 32,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 301,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that NuCana plc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.