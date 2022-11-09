NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,596.14

NXM (NXM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $37.90 or 0.00233711 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $249.95 million and $27,596.14 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16,220.13 or 1.00008724 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00039259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 43.01592868 USD and is down -11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,467.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.