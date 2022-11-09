O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

