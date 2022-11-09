Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
