Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

