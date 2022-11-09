Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oblong had a negative net margin of 255.30% and a negative return on equity of 54.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.55.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Featured Stories

