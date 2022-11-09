OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.