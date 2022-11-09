OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

