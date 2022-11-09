Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,444.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

