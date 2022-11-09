Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.