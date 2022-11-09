ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.70 million-$46.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.35 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

ON24 Trading Down 4.1 %

ONTF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 287,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,106. ON24 has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,897,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,051,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 129,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

