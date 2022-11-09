OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,049 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of UNP opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

