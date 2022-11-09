Ontology Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $153.88 million and $46.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.82 or 0.07044059 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

