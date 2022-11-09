OpGen (OPGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.27. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OpGen Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.