Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.65. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,012. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

