Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

