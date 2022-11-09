Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. 21,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

