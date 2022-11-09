Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,341 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.73. 574,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,246,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $242.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

