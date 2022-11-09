Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,610. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

