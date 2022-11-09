Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

