Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Humana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.78.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

