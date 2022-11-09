Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,312 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,541. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

