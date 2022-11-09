Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,226. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

