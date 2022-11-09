Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.