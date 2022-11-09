Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 26.3% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

