Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,342,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 66,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 144,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

