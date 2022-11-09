Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 54.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

