Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $17,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Price Performance
Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Lumen Technologies Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
