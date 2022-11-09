Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 152 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.05. 30,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,672. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.96.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock worth $12,319,477. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

