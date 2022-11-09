Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.84. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

